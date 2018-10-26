Police investigating death of 4-year-old near Charlotte as apparent homicide

A 4-year-old Huntersville child died as the apparent result of a homicide, the Huntersville Police Department said in a news release Friday.
Police have yet to say where or how the child was killed.
Police said they began investigating after the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office notified them of the death on Monday, according to the police news release.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that the death may be the result of a homicide,” the news release said. “We are working closely with the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Department of Social Services, as well as interviewing potential witnesses and actively pursuing leads in this investigation.”
Police said they are releasing no further details, “because this is an active and ongoing criminal investigation.”
“This is a tragic death of an innocent child,” the police department said in its news release.
“The Huntersville Police Department shares in the communities grief over the loss of this child and is committed to learning the facts and circumstances leading to this child’s death and bringing anyone who may be responsible to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Huntersville police Detective R. Rojas at 704-464-5346, the Huntersville Police Department at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896- 7867.
Comments