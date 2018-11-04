A woman was found dead Sunday in a Steele Creek house. Police call it a homicide.

A woman’s body was found in a Steele Creek home Sunday afternoon, and police are investigating the case as a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
The woman’s name has not been released. The house is in the 13100 block of Black Chestnut Place, a few miles from Lake Wylie and the South Carolina state line.
Someone called police and asked for a “check welfare” visit to the house around 3:30 p.m., police said, and officers found the woman’s body inside.
Police did not immediately say what happened to the woman or how she died.
