A woman was found dead Sunday in a Steele Creek house. Police call it a homicide.

By Jane Wester

November 04, 2018 06:58 PM

A woman’s body was found in a Steele Creek home Sunday afternoon, and police are investigating the case as a homicide, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.

The woman’s name has not been released. The house is in the 13100 block of Black Chestnut Place, a few miles from Lake Wylie and the South Carolina state line.

Someone called police and asked for a “check welfare” visit to the house around 3:30 p.m., police said, and officers found the woman’s body inside.

Police did not immediately say what happened to the woman or how she died.

