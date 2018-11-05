Have you seen this man? He’s accused of stranger rape near uptown Charlotte, cops say

Police are have identified a suspect in the sexual assault case on West Morehead Street, police said Monday afternoon.
Robert Anthony Thomas Jr., 19, is homeless and spends time around uptown Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Alli Rooks said.
Police signed arrest warrants for Thomas on rape, kidnapping and robbery charges in connection with the attack near uptown early Thursday morning, Rooks said.
The victim tried to get a ride home that morning and couldn’t, Rooks said, so she was walking around 3:00 a.m. in the 1700 block of West Morehead Street when she was assaulted.
“This is an isolated incident, very rare in the uptown area or anywhere in Charlotte,” Rooks said.
Thomas is also accused of taking the victim’s cell phone, police said.
He’s about 5-foot-7 and 165 pounds, and he was last seen wearing jeans, a T-shirt and tennis shoes, Rooks said.
Rooks said Thomas does not have a history of sexual assault charges.
Anyone who knows Thomas’ location can call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, Rooks said.
