Man accused of killing his girlfriend had a history of domestic violence, police say

Police have arrested the boyfriend of Stephanie Potts, 35, after Potts was found dead in Steele Creek on Sunday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Capt. Chris Dozier.
Deshawn Lamont Clipper, 31, was arrested in Greensboro on Monday morning, and he has been charged with murder, police said.
Clipper’s arrest follows another arrest in September, when he was charged with assault on a female, according to court records.
Potts was the victim in that incident, Dozier said. Clipper had a court date set for December.
This is Charlotte’s 8th domestic violence homicide of 2018, Dozier said.
“It’s very frustrating for me to see again that another victim has had to deal with an abusive boyfriend, and the results here are tragic,” he said.
Dozier said Clipper had a history of arrests for violence against women.
Court records show he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in 2014, and he was asked to complete a domestic violence prevention program as part of his sentence.
Clipper lived with Potts and her children on Black Chestnut Place in Steele Creek, Dozier said.
The children are now in the custody of family members, Dozier said, and he refused to say whether they witnessed violence against their mother.
Police responded to Potts’ home Sunday afternoon because someone requested a welfare check, Dozier said. He said Potts had been dead for some period of time before police found her body, but he refused to elaborate on when the homicide took place.
Police have not said what kind of injuries Potts had. It was “readily apparent” she had been the victim of a homicide, Dozier said.
