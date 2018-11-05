‘A lot’ of people in Walmart when deadly shooting began in produce aisle, chief says

A black male was pronounced dead Monday night after he was shot in the Walmart on Bryton Town Center Drive in Huntersville, Huntersville police announced.
Huntersville Police Chief Cleveland Spruill said one man has been taken into custody, and investigators are talking to people who were inside the store at the time. He said they’re not looking for suspects beyond that.
Spruill said he couldn’t estimate how many customers were in the store when shots were fired in the aisles near the produce section.
“I think the official answer to that would be ‘a lot,’” he said at a press conference.
A police officer was in the store when the shooting began, Spruill said. That officer was doing a routine check and heard the shots, and other officers responded quickly, Spruill said.
He said the setting is unusual.
“It’s very uncommon for that to happen,” he said. “We don’t have shootings inside of any retail store.”
Right after the shooting, the store was locked down so officers could talk to witnesses and anyone who might be involved, Spruill said. Officers got people’s contact information before allowing them to leave, he said.
Comments