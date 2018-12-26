1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Huntersville shooting

Emergency officials say a person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in Huntersville Wednesday morning.
According to MEDIC, the incident happened in the 11900 block of Bryton Pass Lane.
Emergency officials said one person was dead upon arrival at the scene and the other person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers say a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was in the area on Bryton Pass Lane when a neighbor told him they heard gunshots.
The Huntersville Police Department tweeted that Hambright Road between Old Statesville Road and Bryton Corporate Center Parkway was closed due to police activity.
Police say they are searching for two men in their mid twenties- one dressed in all black and the other in grey. Officers say they were driving a newer model silver Honda Civic.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Huntersville police at 704-464-5400 or North Mecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.
Officials have not released any names in connection to this incident.
There’s no word on what happened in the shooting. No further information was released.
