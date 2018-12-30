Crime

Man shot, killed in bar patio near Bojangles’ Coliseum, police say

By Jane Wester

December 30, 2018 10:43 AM

A man was killed Saturday night at a southeast Charlotte bar, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Someone fired several shots at the parking lot and building of Smokey Joe’s Cafe around 11:45 p.m., police said.

The victim was standing in the bar’s patio area when he was shot, police said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released yet, and police did not announce an arrest by 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Smokey Joe’s is near the intersection of Briar Creek Road and Monroe Road, a short distance from Bojangles’ Coliseum.

