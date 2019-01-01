Crime

Man shot in his Charlotte driveway while sitting in vehicle, police say

By Cassie Cope

January 01, 2019 11:03 AM

Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

A man was sitting in his vehicle in his driveway when he was shot multiple times Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Parkway Avenue, according to a news release.

Police said they found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center by MEDIC.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

