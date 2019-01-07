Student has life-threatening injuries after being shot near bus stop in Charlotte, Medic says

A male Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student received a life-threatening gunshot wound after being dropped off by a school bus Monday afternoon, according to CMS and Medic.
The student was dropped off near the intersection of Tuckaseegee Road and Timberbrook Drive before being shot around 3:15 p.m., according to CMS and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
The student, who is under 18, was taken to Carolinas Medical Center, Medic said.
Police are investigating and have not arrested anyone yet, according to CMPD spokesman Keith Trietley.
