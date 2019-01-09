Police arrest suspect in 23-year-old Charlotte rape case

Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in a 23-year-old Charlotte rape case.
After retesting the sexual assault kit in the case, police said DNA evidence linked 43-year-old Nathaney Davis to the 1995 rape of a 23-year-old woman. The victim was walking on Nations Ford Road when she was kidnapped and sexually assaulted, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Wednesday.
The sexual assault kit was initially tested in 1995, according to the CMPD release. More testing was completed last year as part of a federal grant CMPD received, and that’s when “DNA evidence confirmed Davis as the suspect,” police said in the release.
DNA testing was unavailable as part of sexual assault kit tests in 1995, CMPD Officer Cindy Wallace told the Observer Wednesday night.
According to Wednesday’s CMPD news release, two males robbed the victim of money and jewelry before one of the assailants, armed with a gun, sexually assaulted her.
The assailants then ran away, police said. The victim got to a phone and called police. She was treated at Carolinas Medical Center, and a sexual assault kit was completed, according to the news release.
Davis was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, Mecklenburg County jail records show. He was jailed on $200,000 bail.
