Man shot in Charlotte’s University City area dies at hospital, police say

By Joe Marusak

January 09, 2019 08:46 PM

A 22-year-old man who was shot Sunday in Charlotte’s University City area died Wednesday at a hospital, police said.

Subhi Elmasharawy was shot at about 9 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Pimpernel Road, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. That’s near near Interstate 485.

Police have released no other details about the shooting, saying only in a news release that the investigation is “ongoing” and “active.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

