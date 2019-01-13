Mall store employee arrested after deadly shooting at Carolina Place Mall

One person was shot and killed at Carolina Place Mall on Sunday, according to Medic.
The mall, which is in Pineville, opened at noon Sunday, according to its website.
Medic confirmed that the gunshot wound victim was dead in a tweet around 1:15 p.m.
Citing Pineville police, the Observer’s news partner WBTV reported that the shooting happened near the DTLR store inside the mall. DTLR sells athletic and “urban lifestyle” clothing and shoes for men, women and children, according to its website.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The shooting followed an argument between a DTLR employee and another person, who died at the scene, police said. The employee is considered the primary suspect in the shooting and has been arrested, WBTV and Fox 46 Charlotte reported.
Dillard’s and other stores near DTLR in the mall have been closed, but the rest of the mall is open, WBTV reported. Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.
Guns and “illegal weapons” are not allowed at Carolina Place Mall, according to the mall’s Code of Conduct. Police say they’re trying to find out how the employee had a gun, WBTV reported.
This story will be updated.
Comments