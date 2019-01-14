Crime

Man shot in southeast Charlotte has died at the hospital, police say

By Jane Wester

January 14, 2019 12:27 PM

A man was shot and killed in Charlotte on Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

His name has not yet been released.

Police responded to the scene, on North Sharon Amity Road near Albemarle Road, just before 11 a.m.

Medic took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead not long after he arrived, according to a CMPD news release.

Police are still investigating and have not made an arrest as of 12:15 a.m.

