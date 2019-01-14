Man shot in southeast Charlotte has died at the hospital, police say

A man was shot and killed in Charlotte on Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
His name has not yet been released.
Police responded to the scene, on North Sharon Amity Road near Albemarle Road, just before 11 a.m.
Medic took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead not long after he arrived, according to a CMPD news release.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police are still investigating and have not made an arrest as of 12:15 a.m.
Comments