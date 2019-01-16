Crime

Charlotte officer fatally shoots robbery suspect at shopping center, police say

By Jane Wester

January 16, 2019 04:58 PM

Scene of officer involved shooting off West Boulevard

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man Wednesday who police believe was a robbery suspect, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney told reporters at the scene.

The suspect died at the hospital after being shot near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road, police said.

Police shot at the robbery suspect at a shopping center on West Boulevard, police said.

No officers were hurt, according to police.

Witness Ron Straite, 62, told The Charlotte Observer he heard an officer telling someone who was near the shopping center’s Dumpster to show his hands, then Straite said he heard shots.

“I think he did everything he could to keep from shooting,” Straite said.

