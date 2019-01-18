4 arrested after man killed during an armed robbery in a Charlotte home, police say

Police arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of a 38-year-old man during an armed robbery in a Charlotte home.
Jermaine Moore was pronounced dead by Medic last Saturday morning in a home in the 3000 block of Forestbrook Drive, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release. That’s off Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.
Police are not saying how they believe Moore died. Charges against the suspects show he was killed during a robbery.
Officers arrested one suspect on Thursday and three others Friday morning.
Police obtained warrants charging 28-year-olds Stacey Amanda Bell and Robert Jamar Brewer, 30-year-old Earl Tieren Jackson and 18-year-old Kaila Robinson with first-degree murder, armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Robinson was arrested Thursday and the other three suspects Friday morning, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call policed at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Comments