Three people shot at two scenes in east Charlotte

Police are investigating shootings that occurred near The Plaza on Tuesday afternoon with victims found at two locations less than half a mile apart.
Two individuals are being treated at CMC with life-threatening injuries following a shooting that occurred at what appears to be a Family Dollar off of Milton Road shortly after 4 p.m.
Another individual is also being treated at CMC with life-threatening injuries after being located by police less than half a mile from the Family Dollar off of Barrington Drive.
Police are currently at both scenes as they are actively investigating the cause of the shootings. Initial reports indicate that the shootings are connected and police are actively searching for the shooter.
