New $3.5 million program will pair up CMPD officers and mental health experts

Kerr Putney, CMPD chief and Keishia Ginn, with CriSyS, announced a plan to help CMPD officers when dealing with citizens who may have a mental health issue that is causing them to act out. The plan is to make six teams of mental health professionals and CMPD officers that will provide assistance 24/7 at incidents that may involve mental health problems. They held a press conference at CMPD headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com