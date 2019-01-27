A Davidson woman’s body was found in Salisbury. She was killed elsewhere, police say

A woman’s body was found in a car at a convenience store on Statesville Boulevard in Salisbury Sunday, according to a news release. The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Salisbury police determined that the woman, 25-year-old Lakyn Jade Bailey, was shot out of town and driven to the store by “a friend,” according to the news release. Police responded to the store around 1:30 a.m.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting, which may have happened around Woodleaf Road northwest of Salisbury, the news release said.
Bailey is from Davidson, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said.
