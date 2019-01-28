Charlotte mother charged with murder in the death of her baby girl, police say

A 20-year-old woman is accused of killing her infant daughter, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.
Raeonna Allen Watson was charged with murder on Monday, police said.
Police, firefighters and Medic responded to a north Charlotte house around 5 a.m. Monday and found 7-month-old Jade Williams unresponsive, according to a CMPD news release.
The baby was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. Police did not describe what caused her death.
Detectives responded to the hospital and to the house on Galena View Drive to investigate, police said. Watson was charged with murder after an interview at CMPD headquarters.
Watson has not been convicted of any crimes in North Carolina, according to court records.
