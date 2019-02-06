Crime

Shooting reported at Charlotte area hospital. Police have suspect in custody

By Joe Marusak

February 06, 2019 01:37 PM

Concord police are investigating a report of a shooting near the emergency room entrance of Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast in Concord on Wednesday afternoon.
Concord police are investigating a report of a shooting near the emergency room entrance of Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast in Concord on Wednesday afternoon. File image
Concord police are investigating a report of a shooting near the emergency room entrance of Carolinas Medical Center-Northeast in Concord on Wednesday afternoon. File image

Police are investigating a report of a shooting near the emergency room entrance of Carolinas HealthCare System-Northeast in Concord on Wednesday afternoon.

“At the moment. there is a heavy police presence and a suspect is being detained,” Concord police tweeted at about 1:15 p.m. “If you are traveling to CMC-Northeast please use an alternate entrance.”



“There is not a threat to the community at this time and the scene is secure,” police tweeted several minutes later.

At about 2 p.m., police tweeted that the suspect and victim know each other “and this is not a random act.”

Police have not said if anyone was shot. They also have not released the name of the person in custody or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Carolinas HealthCare System-NorthEast is in the 900 block of Church Street North

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.

Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do