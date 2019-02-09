CMPD investigates fatal shooting in southeast Charlotte

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in southeast Charlotte, authorities said Saturday..
Officers found a male with a gunshot wound after responding to a call of a shooting in the 1000 block of McAlway Road just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
McAlway Road is off Monroe Road and North Wendover Road in CMPD’s Providence Division.
Police said they were searching the neighborhood for witnesses Saturday morning and will release the victim’s name and age after his family is notified.
This is a developing story. Check here for updates.
