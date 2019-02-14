Trial delayed for man accused of shooting Charlotte protester. Suspect’s falling asleep.

The first-degree murder of trial of Rayquan Borum was unexpectedly and indefinitely delayed Thursday after his defense attorneys told the judge that their client was falling asleep in the courtroom.
Defense attorney Darlene Harris said Borum appeared to have been made groggy by anti-depression and anxiety medication he had taken at the Mecklenburg County Jail at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Harris said she and co-counsel Mark Simmons had just heard about Borum’s treatment, and that Borum had been “dozing off, falling asleep” and had been “unable to participate in the trial (at) the level he did.”
The interruption came at the start of the second day of jury selection for Borum, who’s accused of the 2016 fatal shooting of Justin Carr. The killing occurred during protests and sometimes violent demonstrations that swept through uptown following the Sept. 20, 2016, police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
After a short discussion, Superior Court Judge Greg Hayes delayed the trial until the lawyers can get copies of Borum’s medical and disciplinary records from the jail, where he has been held since his arrest.
How long that will take remains unclear. Initial reports to the judge were that it would take 48 hours to gather the medical records.
Hayes said that was too long, and that he hoped to have a jury selected by midday Friday, when the trial will recess due to the NBA All-Star Game festivities.
Comments