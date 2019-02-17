Did you see ATV’s and dirt bikes around Charlotte Saturday? Some drivers were arrested.

Complaints streamed into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Saturday afternoon as about 70 dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles traveled through the city’s streets, according to a CMPD news release.
The vehicles were spotted all over the city, from South Park and Morehead Street near uptown to several locations in north Charlotte and west Charlotte, police said.
With help from CMPD’s helicopter and the Civil Emergency Unit, among other divisions, CMPD officers found several of the drivers on Oakdale Road in northwest Charlotte, according to a news release.
Four men were initially arrested, but charges have been dismissed in one case, police said Sunday morning.
The other three men are 24-year-old Steven Arruda, who was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a law enforcement officer, and 26-year-old Christian Camacho and 20-year-old Tyler Camacho, who were both charged with trespassing, careless and reckless driving and failure to register a motor vehicle, police said.
Arruda lives in Massachusetts, according to jail records, while the Camachos live in Florida.
Three more people were given citations for careless and reckless driving, police said.
In connection with these arrests and citations, police released a reminder that it’s illegal to operate unregistered vehicles on North Carolina streets and highways.
