Man arrested in Texas for deadly Charlotte electronic repair store robbery

A man was arrested in Texas on Monday for an armed robbery that left a business owner dead at a cellphone store in southeast Charlotte on Jan 14.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 28-year-old Tyrone Lamark Miller was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by felon in the death of 29-year-old Elchin Khalilov.
As a result of continued investigation into the case, the homicide unit identified Miller as a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.
Officials had initially offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest.
A video was released in connection with the armed robbery on Jan 31. The incident happened Jan. 14, just before 11 a.m. at FixEr Electronic Repair on North Sharon Amity Road, near the intersection with Albemarle Road.
As a result of collaboration with the FBI and the Dallas Police Department, Miller was located and arrested in Dallas.
He will be transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
WBTV is the Observer’s news partner.
