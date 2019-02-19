Prosecutor: Borum’s gun didn’t work the first time he shot at police, so he fired again

While uptown Charlotte roiled around him, Rayquan Borum twice aimed his gun at Charlotte-Mecklenburg police on the night of Sept. 21, 2016, a prosecutor said Tuesday in Borum’s first-degree murder trial.
During the first attempt, the gun didn’t fire, Assistant District Attorney Glenn Cole said. On the second try, the gun went off, sending a bullet into Justin Carr, whom Cole said had strayed into Borum’s path.
Carr’s death occurred while parts of the city recoiled in anger from the police shooting the day before of Keith Lamont Scott.
The alleged new details surrounding Carr’s death have dripped out this week in a Mecklenburg courtroom as attorneys have interviewed prospective jurors. Cole took it a step further by offering previews of the prosecution’s case.
If convicted, Borum, 24, faces a mandatory life in prison without parole. His attorneys, Mark Simmons and Darlene Harris, have objected to Cole’s allegations of their client’s guilt as he interviewed jurors. Simmons specifically seized upon a statement he said Cole made on Thursday, saying Borum had only himself to blame for being in the courtroom.
That, according to Simmons, violated Borum’s right to be presumed innocent unless the prosecution can prove otherwise.
That brought a pointed response from Cole, which included an allusion to the allegation promoted through social media and the activist group Charlotte Uprising that Carr was killed by police, and not Borum.
He said he offered details as he questioned jurors if they can follow the law and had repeatedly said prosecutors still must prove their case.
“Our situation is different from the defendant’s situation. We have proof,” Cole told Superior Court Judge Greg Hayes. “We actually have proof that Borum was shooting at police.”
That includes video evidence, Borum’s own statements “that were captured on video,” and the expected testimony of an as yet unnamed witness who was with Borum the night of the shooting, Cole said.
The prosecutor also said he and co-counsel Desmond McCallum can prove that Borum’s gun didn’t work the first time he took aim at a line of police officers guarding the Omni Hotel on the night of Sept. 21. So Cole said he tried again and hit Carr by mistake, the bullet striking Carr above his left ear and killing him instantly.
In contrast, Cole said, the defense team “have not provided any evidence — none — to show that police did anything in this case.”
In a video of his police interrogation following his arrest, Borum confessed to the shooting. But he said it was an accident, occurring after he says he fired his gun in the air to disperse the crowd of demonstrators outside the Omni Hotel who were protesting Scott’s death.
The prosecution’s assertion that Borum wanted to kill a police officer added drama to a trial that has yet to seat its first juror.
The allegation also cost the trial one of the 12 juror candidates. A middle-aged white woman, who said she had considered several law enforcement officers as friends, had already undergone two days of questioning. She told Cole on Tuesday morning, however, that the fact that Borum may have been aiming at police made it impossible for her to be fair and impartial. Under further questioning, she said she would likely find police more credible as witnesses.
“I want him to have a fair trial,” she said of Borum. “I don’t think I can provide that.”
By midday, 13 jurors had been removed from the trial. They included one man whose brother had died in Africa, to several others who said serving on what’s expected to be a long trial would devastate them financially. Another man said he did not support life sentences. A woman who told the courtroom that she had lost her brother and stepson to homicides, said she “no faith in the criminal justice system.”
Still another woman said a North Carolina police officer had shot and killed her uncle in 2014, but said it would not affect her fairness.
“There’s good and bad in every walk of life,” she said.
The third full day of jury selection resumes at 2 p.m.
