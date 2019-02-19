Woman fights off attempted kidnapper at bus stop in south Charlotte, police say

Police on Tuesday released surveillance photos of a person of interest in Sunday’s stabbing and attempted kidnapping of a woman at a CATS bus stop in south Charlotte, near the Interstate 485 station on South Boulevard.
The 23-year-old victim had just been dropped off by a CATS bus in the 9500 block of South Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m., when a stranger approached from behind, grabbed her “and ordered her to go with him,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.
“The victim fought back and was able to escape,” according to the release. The woman was cut in her cheek during the struggle, police said, and she was taken by ambulance to a hospital. Her injuries, according to CMPD, are not life-threatening.
CMPD says detectives believe the man who attacked the woman is a dark-skinned black man in his 40s, with a muscular build and a gray goatee beard. The police department released photos of a person of interest in the case that show a man wearing a blue hoodie, dark pants, boots and a gray toboggan.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest. All calls are kept confidential, police said in the release.
