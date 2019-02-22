NC sheriff’s deputy accused of assaulting his estranged wife, authorities say

A sheriff’s deputy in Union County was charged on Friday in connection with an assault on his estranged wife.
Christopher Scott Horne, 49, was served a criminal summons charging him with assault on a female and communicating threats stemming from a Dec. 21 domestic incident, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office news release Friday night.
Detectives began investigating after Horne’s estranged wife filed a report with the sheriff’s office on Feb. 5, according to the release. Detectives presented their findings to a magistrate, who found probable cause and issued the summons.
Horne was put on administrative duty pending the outcome of the case, according to the sheriff’s office. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
