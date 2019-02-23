Man found dead in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood. Someone shot him, police say

A man found dead beside a road in Charlotte’s NoDa neighborhood early Saturday had been shot, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.
Police found the man after responding to a shooting in the 200 block of Matheson Avenue, off North Tryon Street.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CMPD’s news release.
Police said they will release the victim’s name and age once his family is contacted.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story. Check here for updates.
