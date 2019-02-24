‘It could be you’: Anti-violence group decries surge in Charlotte murders

Lisa Crawford, with Mothers of Murdered Offspring hugs Dee Sumpter, mother of Shawna Denise Hawk who was murdered more than 20 years ago. After 22 homicides in 54 days the group, Mothers of Murdered Offspring, gathered at the site of Shawna Denise Hawk’s gravesite in Sharon Memorial Gardens on Sunday. John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com