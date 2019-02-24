Novant ambulance flips near uptown Charlotte, injuring 5 people, officials say

Officials say five people were injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Charlotte Sunday afternoon.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers responded to the crash at East 4th Street and Queens Road. Police say the ambulance flipped onto its side after being struck by another vehicle.
Medic said five people suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.
Officials have not said if any of the five people injured were in the ambulance.
CMPD says 4th Street was shut down at Hawthorne Avenue.
