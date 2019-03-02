Man with sword fatally shot by police after leaping from burning North Carolina home

A man with a sword was shot and killed by police in Mount Holly on Saturday after he set a home on fire, jumped from the second story and tried to run away, multiple media outlets reported.
The man was shot after police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Dutchman Meadows Drive at 6:45 a.m., Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said at a news conference at the scene.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
The man had set an upstairs bedroom ablaze, Roper said.
“A short time later, there was contact between a male subject and officers, during which the subject was shot and died at the scene,” Roper said.
Police had not released the man’s name by 7 p.m. Saturday or the name of the officer who shot him.
The man was shot after leaving the home with the sword, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing a Mount Holly first responder.
The man who was shot did not live at the home but was a relative of the couple who reside there, the Gaston Gazette reported, citing neighbors.
Roper said the Mount Holly Fire Department extinguished the fire. Gaston County Police assisted his department at the scene, Roper said. The NC State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, he said.
Comments