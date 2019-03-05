Man with gun was told to leave police headquarters. Then he showed up with one again.

Crime

Police on Tuesday arrested a man who showed up twice in two days with a gun in a holster at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police headquarters.

Police charged 26-year-old DJ Raheem Geer of Campobello, South Carolina, with possession of a weapon on city property, according to a CMPD news release.

Officers first spotted Geer with a gun on the property at 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the release. The gun was in a holster on his waistband, police said.

“Geer was ultimately told to leave the property and was not arrested,” according to the CMPD release.

Just after noon Tuesday, police again saw Geer at police headquarters in the 600 block of East Trade Street with a gun in a holster on his waistband, according to the release.

Police said they arrested Geer for violating Charlotte ordinance section 15-14, “which prohibits the possession of a dangerous weapon on any real property owned, leased, as lessee, or otherwise temporarily controlled by the city,” according to the CMPD release.

Police did not say in the news release if they know why Geer showed up twice at the headquarters with a gun.

Police took Geer to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where a magistrate sets a bail for a suspect. At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, online jail records did not yet indicate if Geer posted bail or has been jailed.

