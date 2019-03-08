Borum found guilty in fatal shooting during 2016 protests in uptown Charlotte

Rayquan Borum was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Justin Carr during Charlotte’s 2016 protests
Borum could spend up to 30 years in prison. The second-degree murder sentence runs close to 30 years at its max, and he also was found guilty of possession of firearm by felon.
He received two consecutive sentences: 23-to-28 1/2-years in prison on the second-degree murder charge and 14-to-26 months on the firearm charge.
Family members say Justin Carr, 26, came uptown on Sept. 21, 2016, to participate in a peaceful protest against the fatal Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott the day before.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
But Carr never came home.
He was shot in the head outside the Omni Hotel as the protest scene grew chaotic. Police used tear gas and other devices as protesters allegedly threw potted plants and bottles, among other items. Hours later, then-Gov. Pat McCrory ordered the National Guard to come to Charlotte.
Within 36 hours of the shooting, Borum was arrested. The gun and the bullet that killed Carr were never found, but police said they found a cartridge casing on the sidewalk near the Omni that matched live rounds found with Borum’s possessions.
Jurors heard more than a week of evidence during Borum’s trial, and they spent two and a half days deliberating before reaching a verdict.
Carr’s mother addressed the court Friday, saying she felt like the focus was on Borum this whole trial and she wanted “justice for Justin.” She emphasized that he was standing up for what he believed in when he was killed.
Borum chose not to address the court before his sentencing. He had no visible reaction to the verdict.
This is a developing story
Comments