CMPD officer arrested, charged with felony for lying about when he worked, police say

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer was arrested and charged with a felony Friday after police say he lied on his time card, according to CMPD.
Officer Todd Beltrone was charged with obtaining property by false pretense and placed on unpaid administrative leave, police said.
Beltrone allegedly falsified his time card at least 19 times, saying he was at work when he was not, police said.
Police estimate that Beltrone obtained about $7,000 for hours he did not work, WBTV reported.
He has worked for CMPD since 1999. The false time sheets were submitted between July 2018 and March 2019, police said.
CMPD said its investigation is continuing.
CMPD officers have been arrested on charges of shoplifting, driving while impaired and sexual offenses in recent years — mostly while off-duty. It’s rare for an officer to be charged in connection with something they did at work.
In a statement, CMPD Chief Kerr Putney said he was disappointed about the latest incident.
“We will always hold ourselves accountable,” Putney said in the statement.
