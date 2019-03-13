CMPD issued 191 traffic tickets in Ballantyne on Tuesday. Guess the No. 1 offense.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were out in force ticketing drivers in the Ballantyne area of south Charlotte on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

CMPD deployed its transportation division team and 17 officers from various other divisions to Rea Road between Interstate 485 and Ardrey Kell Road and to Ballantyne Commons Parkway near Rea Road, according to a CMPD news release on Wednesday.

Officers issued a total of 191 citations, according to the release.

Speeding was by far the No. 1 infraction, as police reported issuing 171 tickets for that offense.

Eight drivers were cited for having no operator’s license. A driver was charged with driving while license revoked, while drivers were also ticketed for 11 other infractions, police said.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation identified the two Ballantyne area stretches as “high injury” corridors for their “statistically higher occurrence of severe and fatal crashes,” according to the CMPD news release.





️Rea Road (I-485 and Ardrey Kell Road)

️From 9A.M.-2P.M.



“The CMPD’s Transportation Division will continue to conduct similar operations throughout 2019 in order to work toward our Vision Zero,” police said in the release.





Vision Zero is a program started in Sweden in 1997 that aims to make streets safer for all users.





Ballantyne is an affluent part of Charlotte. Police have been criticized in recent months for such checkpoints in less wealthy parts of the city known for their immigrant populations.

At a Charlotte City Council meeting in February, council member Braxton Winston asked why CMPD conducted a similar checkpoint in east Charlotte while federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were separately arresting people in that area, WSOC-TV reported.

Police said a recent traffic fatality prompted the east Charlotte checkpoint, according to the station.