Charlotte store owner bought ‘big-ticket’ stolen goods, sold them on eBay, feds say

A 63-year-old Charlotte store owner on Wednesday admitted to buying stolen merchandise and selling it on eBay to pay his daily living expenses, federal prosecutors said.
Edwin Barkley faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Charlotte to interstate transportation of stolen property, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release.
Barkley ran a “large-scale fraudulent scheme” in which he bought “large-ticket” items at his Tool King USA store and sold them on eBay for about 90 percent of their retail value, prosecutors said.
Power tools, vacuum cleaners, generators and home electronic goods were among the stolen merchandise taken to the store by multiple thieves, according to prosecutors.
Court records show Barkley bought the stolen goods from multiple people known as “boosters” from September 2015 through October 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office release.
Barkley’s sentencing date has not been set. He also faces a $250,000 fine.
The Secret Service and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigated the case.
