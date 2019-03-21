Search continues for vandals who defaced an NC monument to Confederate soldiers

Salisbury police are searching for two persons of interest in the vandalism of a monument to Confederate soldiers.

The statue “Fame” was vandalized early Wednesday in the city’s downtown, and police obtained video footage of a car and two “subjects of interest,” according to a Salisbury Police Department news release

The vandals poured yellow paint on the statue and its base, according to video of the scene by Observer news partner WBTV.

The vandalism marked the second time the statue has been defaced, WBTV reported, and volunteers quickly washed the paint from the statue.

Police on Thursday released video surveillance photos of the car and persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury police detective J. Easler at 704-638-5225 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.



