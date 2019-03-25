Man found in yard with trauma injuries dies, now homicide investigation underway

A homicide investigation resulted in an arrest after an argument turned fatal in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Around 8:30 a.m., officers arrived in the area of Faires Road, which is off Plaza Road Extension in the University City area.
When police got to the home they found a Deonte Cortez Thompson, 27, lying on the ground outside a home. He died from injuries police described as trauma.
Neighbors in the community said there was a fight between a man and woman that started yesterday. They say police came out to the neighborhood yesterday and both the man and woman were still alive.
Today police spent hours investigating in the area to see if there were any witnesses to what happened to Thompson. When police got to the scene he was still alive and medic tried to resuscitate him but ultimately he succumbed to the trauma injuries this morning.
CMPD brought out investigators from the homicide team, missing persons team, sexual assault team and robbery team to name just some.
Shakeli Laquell Lewis, 30, who was interviewed by police, was charged with first-degree murder.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Charlotte Observer
#ReadLocal
Comments