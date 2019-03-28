She was 19 and pregnant when she was murdered. Police made an arrest 6 years later.

Ondrea Japonica Stevenson was 19 and pregnant when bullets were fired into a Charlotte apartment in 2013, killing her and her unborn child, police said.

On Thursday, police announced an arrest in the case.

The 33-year-old suspect, Carlos Delonte Knox, was arrested on Wednesday without incident and charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police aren’t saying what evidence led them to Knox.

FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!

Stevenson was shot at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2013, in an apartment in the 5700 block of Leake Street, according to a police news release later that morning. The apartment was off West Boulevard.

Police have not disclosed if they know why the shots were fired into the apartment or the intended target.

Mecklenburg County jail