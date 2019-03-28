Crime

She was 19 and pregnant when she was murdered. Police made an arrest 6 years later.

By Joe Marusak

March 28, 2019 02:04 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Ondrea Japonica Stevenson was 19 and pregnant when bullets were fired into a Charlotte apartment in 2013, killing her and her unborn child, police said.

On Thursday, police announced an arrest in the case.

The 33-year-old suspect, Carlos Delonte Knox, was arrested on Wednesday without incident and charged with first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police aren’t saying what evidence led them to Knox.

Stevenson was shot at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 4, 2013, in an apartment in the 5700 block of Leake Street, according to a police news release later that morning. The apartment was off West Boulevard.

Police have not disclosed if they know why the shots were fired into the apartment or the intended target.

Carlos Delonte Knox.jpg
Mecklenburg County jail

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

Related stories from Charlotte Observer

crime

latest-news

crime

  Comments  

things to do