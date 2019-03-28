Cartel drugs worth $3.5 million recovered by CMPD, other law enforcement, police say

Millions of dollars in drugs were seized in a federal bust in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area, police announced Thursday.
Eighteen people were arrested, mostly in Charlotte with several arrests in California.
Police say they seized 40 pounds of heroin, 20 pounds of meth, more than 15 pounds of cocaine, a gun, and $8,000 in cash following the year-long DEA Task Force investigation.
The task force includes several neighboring police departments along with CMPD, and they discovered the drugs during an investigation of a cartel called Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, police said.
