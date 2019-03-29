Crime

2 shot in east Charlotte, and 1 has life-threatening injuries, police say

By Joe Marusak

March 29, 2019 12:38 PM

Two people were shot on Central Avenue in east Charlotte on Friday morning, and one has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The shootings happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Central Avenue, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That is near North Sharon Amity Road.

“As a precaution, Winterfield Elementary was placed on lockdown but shortly lifted after officers determined there was no threat to the students or school,” police said in the release.

A “heavy police presence” was at the scene just after the shooting, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

Paramedics drove the injured to Carolinas Medical Center, according to Medic.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.



