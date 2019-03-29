2 shot in east Charlotte, and 1 has life-threatening injuries, police say

Two people were shot on Central Avenue in east Charlotte on Friday morning, and one has life-threatening injuries, police said.
The shootings happened at about 10:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Central Avenue, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. That is near North Sharon Amity Road.
“As a precaution, Winterfield Elementary was placed on lockdown but shortly lifted after officers determined there was no threat to the students or school,” police said in the release.
A “heavy police presence” was at the scene just after the shooting, Observer news partner WBTV reported.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Paramedics drove the injured to Carolinas Medical Center, according to Medic.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Comments