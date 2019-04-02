Man was wrongfully convicted in 2008 killing of UNCC student, attorneys say

Attorneys hope a Tuesday morning hearing will prove their client, Mark Carver, was wrongfully convicted of murder. Carver is currently serving a life sentence in the 2008 killing of UNC Charlotte college student Ira Yarmolenko.

Yarmolenko’s body was found near her car along the banks of the Catawba River in 2008. It’s believed she went to the river to take pictures for a class assignment.

Carver and his cousin Neal Cassada had been fishing nearby. Investigators said the cousins strangled Yarmolenko and tried to push her car into the water.

Both men said they never heard any commotion near where Yarmolenko died. The two cooperated with police and provided fingerprints and DNA.

Carver was convicted in 2011 largely based on DNA evidence said to be found on the student’s car. Cassada died of a heart problem on the eve of his trial.

Gaston County prosecutors argued that DNA evidence from Yarmolenko’s car put Carver at the scene; however, his DNA was not recovered from cords used to strangle her.

The DNA evidence used is called “touch DNA.” It was the first time it had been used in a North Carolina trial. Research has since called its accuracy into question.

“I believe there is evidence that will definitively prove his innocence,” Chris Mumma, an attorney with the NC Center on actual innocence, said in 2016. Mumma has been working the case for five years.

“It’s about not just writing the wrong for the person who’s in prison, but righting the wrong for the victim who never received justice,” Mumma said.

The Gaston County District Attorney admits no motive for the killing could be found, but says he’s convinced justice was done.

“I have no doubts whatsoever,” the attorney said referring to whether he felt the right person was behind bars.