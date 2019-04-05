Police investigate homicide at homeless camp near CPCC campus

Police are investigating a homicide that took place near Uptown on Friday near the CPCC-Main campus in Elizabeth.

Lt. Brad Koch, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said detectives are investigating the homicide in a homeless camp in the area.

Police were called out to the area at 3:00 p.m. Friday. When officers showed up at the camp they found a man with “apparent trauma.”

He was declared on scene by MEDIC.

The victim was found deceased on Morrow Street, off of Elizabeth Avenue and close to Midtown.

Homicide Detectives are currently canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses to this incident.

This is Charlotte’s 35th homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.