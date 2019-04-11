Crime

Undocumented immigrant sought in Outer Banks killing on ICE’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

CMPD works to reach out to Latino community amid ICE actions

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers Steve Branan and Marty Baucom, of CMPD's Independence Division, use time at Los Reyes 2, a Latino grocery store in east Charlotte, as an informal site to answer law enforcement questions. By
Up Next
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers Steve Branan and Marty Baucom, of CMPD's Independence Division, use time at Los Reyes 2, a Latino grocery store in east Charlotte, as an informal site to answer law enforcement questions. By

A man charged with vehicular manslaughter in a wreck in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks appeared on a list Thursday of America’s seven “Most Wanted” undocumented immigrants.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Castro vanished after posting bail on charges in connection with the 2011 wreck that killed 51-year-old Joey Storie of Caldwell County, the (Lenoir) News-Topic reported in a 2014 article. The avid fisherman was on a family vacation, according to the newspaper.

Rodriguez-Castro, 49, is a Honduran national who “entered the country without inspection at an unknown place in 1998,” according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday.

rodriguezCastro.jpg
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement


Rodriguez-Castro also is charged with negligent homicide in Storie’s death.

ICE officials created their “VOICE Most Wanted” fugitives list to highlight “fugitives connected to victims and families of victims who have sought help or information from ICE through the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office,” according to Thursday’s release.

Sean Gallagher, Atlanta Field Office Director for U.S. ICE, talks about the increased arrests his office is making and attributed it to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden's cancellation of the 287g program at the jai.

By

  Comments  

Read Next

Man convicted in UNC Charlotte student’s murder testifies for the first time
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Man convicted in UNC Charlotte student’s murder testifies for the first time

In a hearing in Gaston County Court, Mark Carver testified that he never saw Ira Yarmolenko, who was found dead on the banks of the Catawba River near Carver’s fishing spot. He was convicted of killing her in 2011.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

‘Something is not right.’ CMPD reviews policy after police shooting

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service