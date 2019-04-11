Undocumented immigrant sought in Outer Banks killing on ICE’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

CMPD works to reach out to Latino community amid ICE actions Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers Steve Branan and Marty Baucom, of CMPD's Independence Division, use time at Los Reyes 2, a Latino grocery store in east Charlotte, as an informal site to answer law enforcement questions. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers Steve Branan and Marty Baucom, of CMPD's Independence Division, use time at Los Reyes 2, a Latino grocery store in east Charlotte, as an informal site to answer law enforcement questions.

A man charged with vehicular manslaughter in a wreck in Kill Devil Hills on the Outer Banks appeared on a list Thursday of America’s seven “Most Wanted” undocumented immigrants.

Luis Alberto Rodriguez-Castro vanished after posting bail on charges in connection with the 2011 wreck that killed 51-year-old Joey Storie of Caldwell County, the (Lenoir) News-Topic reported in a 2014 article. The avid fisherman was on a family vacation, according to the newspaper.

Rodriguez-Castro, 49, is a Honduran national who “entered the country without inspection at an unknown place in 1998,” according to a news release by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Thursday.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Rodriguez-Castro also is charged with negligent homicide in Storie’s death.

ICE officials created their “VOICE Most Wanted” fugitives list to highlight “fugitives connected to victims and families of victims who have sought help or information from ICE through the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office,” according to Thursday’s release.