Crime

Teen killed, 3 year old hurt, cars riddled with bullets outside of Hickory apartments

WBTV

Police are investigating the shooting that left shell casings across the parking lot out of the apartment complex (Steve Ohnesorge)
Police are investigating the shooting that left shell casings across the parking lot out of the apartment complex (Steve Ohnesorge)

A 16 year old and 3 year old were both shot and several cars were riddled with bullets during a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

The teen later died from injuries related to the shooting that happened at the Blue Ridge Apartments on 1st Street, according to Hickory Police.

The 3 year old who was caught in the crossfire remains in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

The shooting outside of the Blue Ridge Apartment complex where a teen was killed and a 3 year old was injured.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene the victims were not there and had been taken to the hospital in a car.

Frye Regional Medical Center was placed on a lock down as a crowd gathered outside of the hospital.

The two victims did not know each other and officials say they believe the 16 year old was the intended target. Police say they are searching for two shooters, who they believe the 16 year old knew.

At the same time, police are investigating the death of a 17 year old who was found with a self-inflicted wound in Burke County that police say may be connected.

  Comments  

Read Next

Undocumented immigrant sought in Outer Banks killing on ICE’s ‘Most Wanted’ list
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Undocumented immigrant sought in Outer Banks killing on ICE’s ‘Most Wanted’ list

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement included a suspect in an Outer Banks killing on its ‘Most Wanted’ list of undocumented immigrants. The suspect is charged with vehicular manslaughter.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

‘Something is not right.’ CMPD reviews policy after police shooting

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service