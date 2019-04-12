Teen killed, 3 year old hurt, cars riddled with bullets outside of Hickory apartments

Police are investigating the shooting that left shell casings across the parking lot out of the apartment complex (Steve Ohnesorge)

A 16 year old and 3 year old were both shot and several cars were riddled with bullets during a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday night.

The teen later died from injuries related to the shooting that happened at the Blue Ridge Apartments on 1st Street, according to Hickory Police.

The 3 year old who was caught in the crossfire remains in stable condition and is expected to be okay.

The shooting outside of the Blue Ridge Apartment complex where a teen was killed and a 3 year old was injured.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene the victims were not there and had been taken to the hospital in a car.

Frye Regional Medical Center was placed on a lock down as a crowd gathered outside of the hospital.

The two victims did not know each other and officials say they believe the 16 year old was the intended target. Police say they are searching for two shooters, who they believe the 16 year old knew.

At the same time, police are investigating the death of a 17 year old who was found with a self-inflicted wound in Burke County that police say may be connected.