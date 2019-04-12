Crime

NC mom accused of embezzling from her middle school band boosters club, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. By

A 48-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of pilfering money from her middle school band boosters club, police said.

Nanette Morgan Isenhour, a West Rowan Middle School parent, used a debit card to steal $2,700 from the club’s account, Rowan County sheriff’s investigators said in a news release Friday.

Unauthorized transactions occurred over about three weeks in February and March, investigators said. Club members notified the sheriff’s office of the transactions on April 2.

“Investigation revealed that all of the transactions in question were made by the same debit card that was issued to one of the parents involved in the band boosters club,” according to the release.

Isenhour, of Cooleemee, was charged with two counts of embezzlement of funds by a public officer/trustee.

Nanette Morgan Isenhour.JPG
Rowan County Sheriff's Office

She turned herself in at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office on Wednesday and was freed on $5,000 bail pending further court action, according to the sheriff’s office.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
  Comments  

Read Next

Phony debt collectors from Charlotte scared hundreds into paying them millions, feds say
Video media Created with Sketch.

Crime

Phony debt collectors from Charlotte scared hundreds into paying them millions, feds say

A jury in U.S. District Court in Charlotte found a man and a woman guilty of leading a debt collection scheme that defrauded victims nationwide of millions of dollars. Scammers bought lists of old debts.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Crime

‘Something is not right.’ CMPD reviews policy after police shooting

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service