NC mom accused of embezzling from her middle school band boosters club, police say

A 48-year-old North Carolina woman is accused of pilfering money from her middle school band boosters club, police said.

Nanette Morgan Isenhour, a West Rowan Middle School parent, used a debit card to steal $2,700 from the club’s account, Rowan County sheriff’s investigators said in a news release Friday.

Unauthorized transactions occurred over about three weeks in February and March, investigators said. Club members notified the sheriff’s office of the transactions on April 2.

“Investigation revealed that all of the transactions in question were made by the same debit card that was issued to one of the parents involved in the band boosters club,” according to the release.

Isenhour, of Cooleemee, was charged with two counts of embezzlement of funds by a public officer/trustee.

Rowan County Sheriff's Office

She turned herself in at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office on Wednesday and was freed on $5,000 bail pending further court action, according to the sheriff’s office.