FBI task force helps capture Charlotte homicide suspect in Milwaukee

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An FBI task force helped capture a Charlotte homicide suspect in Milwaukee, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

According to police, 31-year-old Leonard Lee Bowie Jr. was shot multiple times on the afternoon of March 23 in the 600 block of Parkaire Lane at South Tryon Street. Bowie died at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

On Friday, CMPD officers learned that the 40-year-old suspect, Taravares Lee Greer, was in Milwaukee, according to a CMPD news release.

Greer was arrested without incident on outstanding warrants that charge him with murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, according to the release.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Police are not saying if Bowie and Greer knew each other or if they know the motive behind the shooting.

CMPD officers were headed to Milwaukee to interview Greer. He will be extradited to Mecklenburg County “at a later date,” according to the CMPD release.