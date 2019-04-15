‘You told me to...’: Charlotte man appeared to be lowering gun when police shot him

Body cam video shows CMPD officer shooting, killing man at Charlotte Burger King Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video shows Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25, 2019.

Danquirs Franklin was holding a handgun — but not pointing it at anyone — in the moment before a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot him, a newly released video shows.

CMPD released body-worn camera footage from the March 25 confrontation when Officer Wende Kerl killed Franklin in the parking lot of a west Charlotte Burger King.

Kerl’ s body cam shows that she and another officer repeatedly instructed Franklin to put the gun down in the roughly 40 seconds before he was shot. In that span, the gun is not visible in the video.

But then Franklin reached his right hand toward a pocket and pulled out a gun by the barrel. He appeared to be lowering the weapon when Kerl fired two shots, the video shows. Kerl is standing less than a car-length away from Franklin.

Moments after being shot, Franklin turns his face toward the officers and can be heard saying: “You told me to......”

The video cuts off seconds later, after his body slumps over.

The release of the video comes after weeks of speculation about what happened.

The shooting has already led to a school walkout and other protests and added to the debate about the deaths of African-Americans at the hands of police officers.

CMPD and some activists have provided conflicting accounts about what happened.

By law, police officers can use deadly force if they or others face an imminent threat of serious bodily harm or death.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney urged the public to remain calm Monday when officials release video of an officer fatally shooting a 27-year-old black man at a west side Burger King.

At a news conference, Putney said there are least seven protests or public rallies planned in connection with a video showing CMPD Officer Wende Kerl fatally shooting Danquirs Franklin on March 25.

“We are prepared for the worst but praying for the the best,” Putney said.

He refused to offer an opinion about the shooting and the video, but said watching the footage is “like a punch to the gut. It’s hard to watch. It’s hard to see because a life has been lost.”

Lyles grew emotional and became choked up as she spoke. Lyles said police will try to strike a balance between keeping the community safe and allowing people to exercise their right to protest.

“There might be some anger,” she said. “For me, it’s a lot of sadness and a lot of this will depend on how the media portrays it.”

In recent days, Lyles, Putney and City Manager Marcus Jones have met with local clergy, community organizers and activists, according to people who attended the meetings or were given advance notice of them.

CMPD, Lyles and a city official would not comment on the meetings last week.

But people who attended the meetings said it was apparent that city leaders are concerned about public reaction to the video.

Activists have raised questions about whether Franklin was armed at the time of shooting and others have asked whether Kerl resorted too quickly to lethal force. Police have said Franklin had a gun and was shot after he did not follow commands to drop it.

In response to a court petition from local media, a judge on Thursday ordered CMPD to release the video on Monday over objections of Kerl’s attorney and the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

The Rev. Rodney Sadler, a leader from the Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice who has advised CMPD in the past, said city leaders met with about 20 ministers on Thursday.

Putney talked about the department’s procedures for body-worn cameras, but would not discuss details about the shooting or video.

Officials assured the ministers they would give people room to protest peacefully and officers would try to avoid actions that escalated tensions with crowds, Sadler said.

“The leaders of the city are being cautious,” Sadler said. “They are trying to be pre-emptive.”

He said he believes police and other top officials have learned lessons from 2016 when violent protests erupted after the fatal police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.

During the meeting at a community center near uptown, Sadler said, ministers criticized the city, saying reforms that were promised after the Scott shooting never happened or didn’t go far enough.

“In the aftermath, we don’t think there was a sufficient response,” Sadler said. “Why haven’t these problems been resolved?”

City officials faced similar criticism Friday when they met with more than a dozen community organizers and activists, said Kass Ottley, a protest organizer, who attended the meeting.

Unlike in the past, Ottley said city leaders appeared receptive to activists’ comments.

“It’s sad it had to take the city being afraid of another uprising for them to really hear us,” Ottley said. “The reception was really different. It’s a tiny step. There’s so much to get done and we’re running out of time.”

Robert Dawkins, a leader of Action NC, a social justice group, said there’s a good chance the video will prompt more protests, but he doesn’t anticipate they will become violent. He’s a frequent organizer of protests.

“It is amazing how much Charlotte lives in fear,” he said. “They are worried about protests instead of worrying about police accountability and transparency.”

Staff writer Mark Price contributed.