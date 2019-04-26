Fight between roommates in apartment ends with one man stabbed to death, CMPD say

The 4500 block of Perth Court, near Milton Road in northeast Charlotte. Street View image from April 2018. © 2019 Google

A 911 call made about 3:30 a.m. Friday led Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police to the body of a man who had been “stabbed multiple times” in the Eastway area, according to a press release.

Investigators say the suspect in the stabbing is the same man who called 911.

The killing happened inside a northeast Charlotte apartment in the 4500 block of Perth Court, near the intersection of The Plaza and Milton Road, police said.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“The initial investigation has revealed that the victim and the male suspect lived together in the apartment. A physical altercation took place between the two of them resulting in the suspect being stabbed and killed,” said a press release. “The suspect was also injured during the incident.”

Investigators say the suspect called 911 and waited for police. He was taken by MEDIC to Atrium Carolinas Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The name of the suspect in the case was also not released.