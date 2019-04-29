Three dead, two wounded in shootings across Charlotte Sunday, CMPD says

CMPD has identified the 31-year-old woman who was shot and killed at a Charlotte extended stay hotel. WBTV photo

In one of the deadliest days so far this year in Charlotte, police responded to three homicides Sunday, including one involving a woman found dead in a hotel room.

In all, five people were shot at three different locations, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.

Investigators have not made arrests in any of the cases.

The first occurred just before 1 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Catherine Simmons Avenue in the Lincoln Heights community, the second at 2:10 p.m. in the 71100 block of Snow Lane and the third occurred around 8:30 p.m. at 710 Yorkmont Road, police said in a series of press releases.

In the shooting on Catherine Simmons Avenue in north Charlotte, police found one man with a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. Authorities have not identified the victim yet.

On Snow Lane, just east of East W.T. Harris, police say they arrived to find a man and woman both shot. The woman was pronounced dead at Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center, police said. The man is being treated for non-life threatening wounds, police said. The identities of the two have not been released.

In the third homicide case, police have identified the victim as Tyrena Inman, 30, who was found dead Sunday at Extended Stay America at 710 Yorkmont Road, near Billy Graham Parkway, say police.

Investigators say they were called to the hotel at 8:25 p.m. Sunday and arrived to find a man and woman both suffering from gunshot wounds. Inman, who was found inside a hotel room, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.

The man found with her has not been identified. MEDIC took him to Atrium Health’s Carolina’s Medical Center where he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, police said in a press release.

CMPD has not yet released details on a suspect or what led to the shootings.

Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.